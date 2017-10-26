Dane County health experts monitor rising STD rate

MADISON (WKOW) - An alarming trend continues in Dane County: a jump in sexually transmitted diseases.



One STD in particular brings the challenge of managing the increase in these infections into focus: Chlamydia.



Data shows Chlamydia is the most contracted sexually transmitted disease. In 2015, there were over two thousand cases reported in Dane County. Statistics from Public Health Madison & Dane County show that number increased by more than three hundred cases last year.



In the second quarter of 2016, 563 Chlamydia cases were reported. In this year's second quarter, there was a five percent increase.



"It's an alarming rise in rates we're seeking right now, " Karri Bartlett of Public Health Madison & Dane County says. "And it's not necessarily related to individual behavior or anything like that. But like we see with all communicable diseases, when public funding decreases, the access to testing, treatment and control of that communicable disease gets harder."



Public health specialists say it can be difficult for general practice physicians to do the comprehensive sexual histories necessary to contain the diseases, and specialized clinics are preferred.



Dane County health experts say while STD are often associated with younger adults, cases affect a wide demographic.