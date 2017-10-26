Dane County health experts monitor rising STD rate - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Dane County health experts monitor rising STD rate

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) - An alarming trend continues in Dane County: a jump in sexually transmitted diseases.

One STD in particular brings the challenge of managing the increase in these infections into focus:  Chlamydia.

Data shows Chlamydia is the most contracted sexually transmitted disease.  In 2015, there were over two thousand cases reported in Dane County.  Statistics from Public Health Madison & Dane County show that number increased by more than three hundred cases last year.

In the second quarter of 2016, 563 Chlamydia cases were reported.  In this year's second quarter, there was a five percent increase.
 

"It's an alarming rise in rates we're seeking right now, "  Karri Bartlett of Public Health Madison & Dane County says.   "And it's not necessarily related to individual behavior or anything like that.  But like we see with all communicable diseases, when public funding decreases, the access to testing, treatment and control of that communicable disease gets harder."
 

Public health specialists say it can be difficult for general practice physicians to do the comprehensive sexual histories necessary to contain the diseases, and specialized clinics are preferred.

Dane County health experts say while STD are often associated with younger adults, cases affect a wide demographic.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.