Halloween display under fire in small town

OKAUCHEE (WKOW) -- An outdoor Halloween display is stirring up emotions in a small Waukesha County town.
    Some call it racist, the owner calls it a Halloween display in honor of the Green Bay Packers.
     It depicts NFL players as skeletons hanging from ropes.  
    Andrea Lipski is a big Packers fan and says the skeletons represent the Packers prevailing over their opponents this season.
      "It's a Halloween display so it's the point.  It's the principle of it.  Every single time somebody gets offended by something does not mean it's racist.  If you don't understand the display, it does not mean that it's racist," Lipski told WISN.
    Lipski received the critical comments on social media.
    She says she considers the display a symbol of unity and won't take it down.

