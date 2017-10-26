Dane County supervisors ask state lawmakers to stop Voter ID law - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Dane County supervisors ask state lawmakers to stop Voter ID law

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County board sent a message to Governor Walker and state lawmakers: stop the Voter ID law.
    Supervisors approved a resolution Thursday night calling for the suspension of the law until changes are made.
    The board's action comes after a study found 11-percent of registered voters in Dane and Milwaukee counties, about 17,000 people, didn't vote in the presidential election because of the ID requirement.

