Wisconsin benefiting from Airbnb taxes

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin is benefiting from its new agreement with Airbnb; to the tune of more than $500,000.
    Since July 1, Airbnb has collected taxes from bookings in the state.
    So far, that's generated nearly $550,000.
    Madison has its own tax deal with Airbnb, which has delivered $157,000 to the city since May 1.

