DE Obasih Eligible to Play Saturday - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

DE Obasih Eligible to Play Saturday

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (WKOW) -

Wisconsin senior defensive end Chikwe Obasih has been cleared to return to play.  Obasih has been out almost all season long (playing only vs. Utah State), nursing a leg injury.

On Thursday, he was taken off the injury report - and it was announced he will be eligible Saturday against Illinois.

In 42 career games for the Badgers, Obasih has recorded 85 total tackles, 9 tackles for loss and 4 sacks.

Receiver Danny Davis and running back Chris James were both ruled out for the game against the Illini.

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • DE Obasih Eligible to Play Saturday

    DE Obasih Eligible to Play Saturday

    Wisconsin senior defensive end Chikwe Obasih has been cleared to return to play.  Obasih has been out almost all season long (playing only vs. Utah State), nursing a leg injury. On Thursday, he was taken off the injury report - and it was announced he will be eligible Saturday against Illinois. In 42 career games for the Badgers, Obasih has recorded 85 total tackles, 9 tackles for loss and 4 sacks. Receiver Danny Davis and running back Chris James were both ruled out...More >>
    Wisconsin senior defensive end Chikwe Obasih has been cleared to return to play.  Obasih has been out almost all season long (playing only vs. Utah State), nursing a leg injury. On Thursday, he was taken off the injury report - and it was announced he will be eligible Saturday against Illinois. In 42 career games for the Badgers, Obasih has recorded 85 total tackles, 9 tackles for loss and 4 sacks. Receiver Danny Davis and running back Chris James were both ruled out...More >>

  • Celtics top Bucks, 96-89, in Return to MECCA

    Celtics top Bucks, 96-89, in Return to MECCA

    Al Horford had 27 points and nine rebounds, and the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 96-89 on Thursday night.    Kyrie Irving added 24 points and seven assists for Boston, which avenged a loss to Milwaukee in Boston earlier this month.    The game was played at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, formerly known as the MECCA, which served as the Bucks' home from 1968 until the team moved into the Bradley Center in 1988.    The Bucks chose to play one ga...More >>
    Al Horford had 27 points and nine rebounds, and the Boston Celtics beat the Milwaukee Bucks 96-89 on Thursday night.    Kyrie Irving added 24 points and seven assists for Boston, which avenged a loss to Milwaukee in Boston earlier this month.    The game was played at the UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena, formerly known as the MECCA, which served as the Bucks' home from 1968 until the team moved into the Bradley Center in 1988.    The Bucks chose to play one ga...More >>

  • Brewers sign pitcher Chase Anderson to 2-year contract

    Brewers sign pitcher Chase Anderson to 2-year contract

    The Milwaukee Brewers have signed Chase Anderson to a two-year contract through the 2019 season, with club options for 2020 and 2021. The 29-year-old right-hander was eligible for arbitration.    General manager David Stearns said Thursday that Anderson showed last season he has the "capability to lead the rotation."    Anderson went 12-4 with a 2.74 ERA in 25 starts and set career highs for wins and strikeouts (133).    It was a big improvement...More >>
    The Milwaukee Brewers have signed Chase Anderson to a two-year contract through the 2019 season, with club options for 2020 and 2021. The 29-year-old right-hander was eligible for arbitration.    General manager David Stearns said Thursday that Anderson showed last season he has the "capability to lead the rotation."    Anderson went 12-4 with a 2.74 ERA in 25 starts and set career highs for wins and strikeouts (133).    It was a big improvement...More >>
    •   

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • DE Obasih Eligible to Play Saturday

    DE Obasih Eligible to Play Saturday

    Wisconsin senior defensive end Chikwe Obasih has been cleared to return to play.  Obasih has been out almost all season long (playing only vs. Utah State), nursing a leg injury. On Thursday, he was taken off the injury report - and it was announced he will be eligible Saturday against Illinois. In 42 career games for the Badgers, Obasih has recorded 85 total tackles, 9 tackles for loss and 4 sacks. Receiver Danny Davis and running back Chris James were both ruled out...More >>
    Wisconsin senior defensive end Chikwe Obasih has been cleared to return to play.  Obasih has been out almost all season long (playing only vs. Utah State), nursing a leg injury. On Thursday, he was taken off the injury report - and it was announced he will be eligible Saturday against Illinois. In 42 career games for the Badgers, Obasih has recorded 85 total tackles, 9 tackles for loss and 4 sacks. Receiver Danny Davis and running back Chris James were both ruled out...More >>

  • Badgers volleyball falls to No. 1 Penn State

    Badgers volleyball falls to No. 1 Penn State

    Badgers volleyballBadgers volleyball

    The ninth-ranked Badgers volleyball team didn't have enough to upset No. 1 Penn State at home. The Nittany Lions won 25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16. 

    More >>

    The ninth-ranked Badgers volleyball team didn't have enough to upset No. 1 Penn State at home. The Nittany Lions won 25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16. 

    More >>

  • Badgers' Taylor named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

    Badgers' Taylor named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

    For the third straight week, Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. This is Taylor's fourth time winning the award. Taylor ran for 126 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries.

    More >>

    For the third straight week, Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. This is Taylor's fourth time winning the award. Taylor ran for 126 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.