DE Obasih Eligible to Play Saturday

The ninth-ranked Badgers volleyball team didn't have enough to upset No. 1 Penn State at home. The Nittany Lions won 25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16.More >>
The ninth-ranked Badgers volleyball team didn't have enough to upset No. 1 Penn State at home. The Nittany Lions won 25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16.More >>
In South Wayne you will find less than 500 people. You will also find one of the best division seven football teams in the state that just so happens to be, enrollment wise the smallest 11 man football team in the WIAA playoffs in Wisconsin.More >>
In South Wayne you will find less than 500 people. You will also find one of the best division seven football teams in the state that just so happens to be, enrollment wise the smallest 11 man football team in the WIAA playoffs in Wisconsin.More >>
Clayton Kershaw struck out 11, the most by a pitcher in a World Series opener since 1968, Chris Taylor and Justin Turner homered, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Houston Astros 3-1 Tuesday night.More >>
Clayton Kershaw struck out 11, the most by a pitcher in a World Series opener since 1968, Chris Taylor and Justin Turner homered, and the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the Houston Astros 3-1 Tuesday night.More >>
The Menominee tribe has bought the naming rights for the Wisconsin Herd's new arena in Oshkosh.More >>
The Menominee tribe has bought the naming rights for the Wisconsin Herd's new arena in Oshkosh.More >>
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 14 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks scored the final nine points in a 103-94 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.More >>
Giannis Antetokounmpo had 32 points and 14 rebounds, and the Milwaukee Bucks scored the final nine points in a 103-94 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night.More >>
The ninth-ranked Badgers volleyball team didn't have enough to upset No. 1 Penn State at home. The Nittany Lions won 25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16.More >>
The ninth-ranked Badgers volleyball team didn't have enough to upset No. 1 Penn State at home. The Nittany Lions won 25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16.More >>
For the third straight week, Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. This is Taylor's fourth time winning the award. Taylor ran for 126 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries.More >>
For the third straight week, Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. This is Taylor's fourth time winning the award. Taylor ran for 126 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries.More >>
Wisconsin's 6'8" freshman stood out again this past week. For the second time this season, Dana Rettke has been named the Big Ten Conference Player of the Week.More >>
Wisconsin's 6'8" freshman stood out again this past week. For the second time this season, Dana Rettke has been named the Big Ten Conference Player of the Week.More >>
The Wisconsin men’s basketball team will host an exhibition game against Northern Iowa on Wednesday, November 1, with tip slated for 7 p.m. at the Kohl Center.More >>
The Wisconsin men’s basketball team will host an exhibition game against Northern Iowa on Wednesday, November 1, with tip slated for 7 p.m. at the Kohl Center.More >>