DE Obasih Eligible to Play Saturday

Wisconsin senior defensive end Chikwe Obasih has been cleared to return to play. Obasih has been out almost all season long (playing only vs. Utah State), nursing a leg injury.

On Thursday, he was taken off the injury report - and it was announced he will be eligible Saturday against Illinois.

In 42 career games for the Badgers, Obasih has recorded 85 total tackles, 9 tackles for loss and 4 sacks.

Receiver Danny Davis and running back Chris James were both ruled out for the game against the Illini.