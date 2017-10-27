Opioid addiction silent problem for the elderly

Trump declares US opioid emergency but pledges no new money

Trump declares US opioid emergency but pledges no new money

The nation's opioid epidemic is officially a public health emergency. In a declaration Thursday, President Donald Trump said it's ripping the nation apart.

“Nobody has seen anything like what's going on now. As Americans, we cannot allow this to continue.”

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, more than 140 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose – everything from heroin to prescription drugs.

We also see the problem here in Wisconsin. Opioid overdose deaths nearly doubled from 2006 to 2015. Prescription drugs are the main drivers in these cases, accounting for 63% of opioid-related deaths in 2015.

And those painkillers can lead to heroin use. According to the CDC, 3 out of 4 heroin users started with prescription drugs.

MADISON (WKOW) --- The addiction crisis has many faces and some may surprise you. Senior citizens are especially at risk of becoming addicted to drugs.

Jo Chern says her father, Harold, used prescription pain killers for 50 years after his first surgery.

“He used to talk about taking Percocet, which was a common one at the time,” Chern said. “As new one came out, and they thought oh this might be better at relieving your pain, they would switch him to different opioids.”

But she said they didn't affect his daily life.

“Of course he was addicted. He had been on them for 50 years. But he was also functioning. And doing well on them all that time,” Chern said.

But many seniors in Wisconsin aren't as fortunate.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Justice, in 2016 more than 4,000 people in Wisconsin who were 55 or older were hospitalized for opioid dependence or prescription opioid poisoning.

Jim Flaherty, communications director of AARP Wisconsin, said Americans over 50 are using prescription pills in surprisingly high numbers and many are becoming addicted.

“Americans over 50 are using narcotics pills in surprisingly high numbers and many are becoming addicted to some of them,” Flaherty said.

“A lot of times it's a situation where they're treated for pain for a certain amount of time and then they become addicted to it and continue to use it after the prescription because of an addiction,” he said.

Flaherty believes we need to shift our attitude about why this is happening and not point to seniors as abusers.

“Some people still hold the mistaken belief that it's a moral failing instead of a chronic medical condition that requires treatment.”

“The problem was the pain,” Chern said, talking about her father's addition.

Flaherty said when seniors meet with their doctors, they should ask lots of questions about the medication and how it will impact their bodies. He says medication management is also critical for caretakers.