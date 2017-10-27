Madison man arrested in attempted homicide

MADISON (WKOW) -- Police say they have arrested Quadren L. Wilson, 33, on charges in connection with an attempted homicide in August.

Wilson was booked Thursday afternoon in the Dane County Jail for recklessly endangering safety and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Madison Police say Wilson was the suspect in a shooting at an apartment on Troy Drive in August. Blood and shell casings were found in an apartment after a report of gunshots. A 21-year-old victim went to the hospital with gunshot wounds, but survived. The investigation suggests Wilson and the victim knew each other and this was not random.