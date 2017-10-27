Madison Ghost Walks offer chance for paranormal encounters - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Madison Ghost Walks offer chance for paranormal encounters

MADISON (WKOW) -- On the lookout for some local paranormal activity? You can learn more about Madison's haunted history during Madison Ghost Walks.

On Friday, Mike Huberty and Lisa Van Buskirk stopped by Wake Up Wisconsin to talk about the tours.

Haunted history tours are not like Halloween haunted houses. No rent-a-ghouls have been hired to jump out and startle you. However, if you’re captivated by local folklore, into Wisconsin legend tripping, a student of Madison history, or just interested in sparking your imagination with strange tales about Madison, this tour is for you.

The original walking tour introduces you to the unique heritage of the Capitol Square in Madison. You’ll hear tales of haunted history, ghost stories, local folklore, and recent reports of paranormal activity . This tour is frequently updated with new information from ongoing paranormal investigations as well.

The cost is $15 per person. 

Click here for more information.

