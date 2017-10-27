Man seriously injured after falling from downtown parking ramp - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Man seriously injured after falling from downtown parking ramp

MADISON (WKOW) -- A village of Oregon man suffered critical injuries early Friday morning after apparently falling from a downtown parking ramp, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.

The man was attempting to climb – from the outside - the State Street Campus Garage, 400 Hawthorne Ct., according to police.

A passerby found the man - who is in his 20's – on the pavement unconscious and bleeding.

Surveillance video shows the man climbing the ramp. He falls about a minute later, although cameras do not capture that specific moment. There were no signs of foul play. The victim is in a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

