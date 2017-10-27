Traffic alert: I39-90 northbound lane closure today

MADISON (WKOW) -- One of the northbound lanes of I-39/90 over Siggelkow Road at mile marker 144 near Madison will be closed until 4 p.m. today, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

Road crews are doing emergency pavement repairs, according to a news release. Backups and delays are expected in this area; motorists urged to plan ahead.

Motorists are urged to plan ahead, use alternate routes and allow extra time to safely reach their destination. Travel information on Wisconsin highways can be found at www.511wi.gov.