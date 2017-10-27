With uncertainty in the health care market, how many will sign up for Obamacare?

MADISON (WKOW) -- With open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act set to begin this Wednesday, Nov 1., confusion over the future of Obamacare is causing some to worry that fewer people will sign up.

A combination of reduced outreach and a rise in premiums could affect the signups that have a deadline in 2017 of Dec. 15.

Covering Wisconsin, the state’s largest federally certified and state-licensed Navigator agency, received notice earlier this year that its federal support for outreach and enrollment services is being reduced by over 42 percent.

Premiums for the most popular plans are going up an average of 34 percent, according to a study Wednesday that confirms dire predictions about the impact of political turmoil on consumers.

However consumers eligible for income-based tax credits will be protected from rising premiums but those who pay full-cost face a second consecutive year of sharp premium increases.

Window-shopping on HealthCare.gov went live Wednesday, so across the country consumers going online can see the consequences themselves ahead of the Nov. 1 start of sign-up season for 2018.

The consulting firm Avalere Health crunched newly released government data and found that President Donald Trump administration's actions are contributing to the price hikes by adding instability to the underlying problems of the health law's marketplaces.

Trump puts the blame squarely on "Obamacare" saying the program is imploding, while ignoring warnings that his administration's actions could make things worse.

The Avalere analysis is for the 39 states using HealthCare.gov. Along with the increase for silver plans, premiums also are going up by double digits for different levels of coverage, including bronze (18 percent), gold (16 percent), and platinum (24 percent).

Many states had higher increases. Avalere found that average plan silver premiums will go up by 49 percent in Florida, 43 percent in Missouri, and 65 percent in Wyoming.

Only three states will see declines — Alaska, Arizona, and North Dakota.

Avalere said market instability is driven by Trump's recent decision to end subsidy payments to insurers, the continued debate over "Obamacare" repeal and replace, and a presidential executive order that could open a path for lower cost plans outside of the Obama-era law.

"You put all that together, and there are a lot of additional forces on top of market forces driving high premium increases for 2018," said Chris Sloan, a senior manager with the health industry consulting firm.

Significant increases also are expected in states that run their own health insurance websites.

Starting Nov. 1, new customers can submit applications, and returning ones can make changes to their coverage. Open enrollment will end early, on Dec. 15, about half the time allotted under Barack Obama's administration.

Sign-up season comes after the president abruptly pulled the plug on federal payments that reimburse insurers for reduced copays and deductibles they're required to provide to people of modest means. That exposes insurers to a potential $1 billion loss for the remainder of this year.

A federal judge in San Francisco on Wednesday denied a request by state attorney's general to order the payments immediately restored. Administration officials say the payments were not properly approved by Congress and Trump is following the U.S. Constitution by denying them.

Bipartisan legislation to resolve the problem is pending, and the Congressional Budget Office on Wednesday said the bill would reduce federal deficits and have no major impact on coverage. But the legislation by Sens. Lamar Alexander, R-Tenn., and Patty Murray, D-Wash. faces an uncertain future. Trump has sent mixed signals about whether he would support it.

Restoring the funds may have little immediate impact on 2018 premiums, but the bill calls for insurers to rebate money to the government and consumers if they collect too much.

Avalere's Sloan said that consumers who receive subsidized premiums would generally be protected from premium increases.

That's not the case, however, for an estimated 7 million unsubsidized customers, most of whom buy individual plans outside the government markets.