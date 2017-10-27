Madison cop fights off man attempting to grab officer's gun

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison Police officer ended up in hand-to-hand combat with a suspect who was attempting to disarm the officer Thursday afternoon.

The officer had recognized the man, Reginald A. Rigsby, 41, as someone who was wanted on a number of warrants and tried to make contact with him.

Rigsby took off on foot along Morraine View Drive and when the officer caught up with him, Rigsby delivered blows to the officer, and tried to take him to the ground.

The officer was able to use counter maneuvers and took the Rigsby down.

It was while they were wrestling on the ground that the suspect attempted to gain control of the officer's gun.

Rigsby had two hands on the officer's service weapon, which was secured in its holster and was pulling on it with so much force that the officer could feel his belt lifting off of his waistline.

"It was at this point that I realized this could be a deadly force situation and this guy was really attempting to possibly hurt or kill me," wrote the officer in his report on the incident.

Backup officers arrived to assist and the suspect was successfully taken into custody.

Rigsby was arrested and faces charges of battery to law enforcement officer, disarming a peace officer, resisting/obstructing, bail jumping and warrants for theft, retail theft, lewd and lascivious behavior and resisting/obstructing.