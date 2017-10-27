Halloween controversy: Disney pulls Moana costume following uproar

(WZVN) -- Halloween is right around the corner and one costume is already causing so much controversy Disney is pulling it from its website.

The costume portrays the character Maui, from Disney's not-yet-released film, Moana.

Some people are angry over what they say is an insensitive cultural appropriation of the Hawaiian demigod, Maui: a character in the film, but a real piece of Polynesian history and oral tradition.

The costume is based on the animated depiction of Maui. It features a long sleeved shirt and pants tinted the color of his brown skin, and covered with his Polynesian tribal tattoos and a grass skirt.

It quickly spread online, with many people outraged on social media, according to ABC 7 in Fort Meyers, Florida.

In an online statement, Disney apologized saying, "the team behind Moana has taken great care to respect the cultures of the Pacific Islands that inspired the film, and we regret that the Maui costume has offended some. We sincerely apologize and are pulling the costume from our website and stores."