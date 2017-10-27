DA: Officer justified in Columbia County shooting death - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

PARDEEVILLE (WKOW) -- The use of force by a Columbia County sheriff's deputy that resulted in the death of a 64-year-old Pardeeville man was justified, according to a news release from the The Columbia County District Attorney.

The deputy had been on paid, administrative leave since the shooting August 21.

According to the state Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, the deputy was responding to a a domestic disturbance at a home and ended up firing at Thomas J. Selje, who died at the scene.

