Sports Extra Week-9

The WKOW Sports office breaks down the Badgers road trip to Illinois. The Packers are on their bye week, while Derek Lofland of fantasyfootballmaniax.com gives his fantasy football takes for the weekend. 

  • DE Obasih Eligible to Play Saturday

    Wisconsin senior defensive end Chikwe Obasih has been cleared to return to play.  Obasih has been out almost all season long (playing only vs. Utah State), nursing a leg injury. On Thursday, he was taken off the injury report - and it was announced he will be eligible Saturday against Illinois. In 42 career games for the Badgers, Obasih has recorded 85 total tackles, 9 tackles for loss and 4 sacks. Receiver Danny Davis and running back Chris James were both ruled out...More >>
  • Badgers volleyball falls to No. 1 Penn State

    The ninth-ranked Badgers volleyball team didn't have enough to upset No. 1 Penn State at home. The Nittany Lions won 25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16. 

  • Badgers' Taylor named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

    For the third straight week, Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. This is Taylor's fourth time winning the award. Taylor ran for 126 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries.

