Tonight at 5: Following high-profile mass shootings, EMTs and SWAT teams train together

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- When the unthinkable became reality during the mass shooting in Las Vegas, medical providers were thrust into the front lines of saving as many lives as possible.

In Janesville, medical providers and law enforcement are working together to train for mass casualty incidents and are participating in three days of training through Mercy Health System.

A Mercyhealth’s Tactical EMS and Tactical Emergency Medical Service refresher course is providing the tools necessary for a medical provider to be integrated with SWAT operations. As a fully integrated program, TEMS combines classroom with heavy hands-on and simulation training.

It creates a unique relationship between medical providers and law enforcement.

High-profile events such as the Las Vegas, Columbine, Virginia Tech, Aurora Movie Theater and countless other active shooter incidents have shifted the way law enforcement operates, according to training materials from Mercy.

Tactical EMT’s have the primary responsibility of providing medical care to the SWAT team, but their duties extend far beyond that.

