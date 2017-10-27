Recall alert: Fisher Price motorized infant seat

(WKOW) -- The Consumer Product Safety Commission has issued a recall for Fisher Price motorized infant seats. The company says the motor is a fire hazard.

The commission says it has received three dozen reports of the Soothing Motions seats overheating.

They were sold at Wal-Mart and Target.

The recall covers seat models: CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, DYH22 AND CMR39.