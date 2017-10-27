Wisconsin Democrats eye congressional seat they haven't won since 1964

MADISON (WKOW) -- Wisconsin Democrats are gunning for a congressional seat they haven't won since 1964, and the incumbent Republican says he's worried.

On a Milwaukee radio show earlier this month, Rep. Glenn Grothman (R-WI-6) said he has had a hard time raising money, and is feeling apprehensive about his reelection chances in 2018.

That came as a shock to some, since Rep. Grothman carried the 6th congressional district seat by 20 points last November.

But in the last quarter, Democrat Dan Kohl out-fundraised Grothman by a 2 to 1 margin, and is making a legitimate bid for the seat.

He is the nephew of U.S. Senator Herb Kohl (D-WI), and a former Milwaukee Bucks executive.

"One of the things Democrats haven't done nearly a good enough job of is having conversations with people in small towns, with rural voters," said Kohl. "So, I'm just going to have as many conversations as I can, meet as many people as possible."

Kohl points out that while the 6th district has voted Republicans to Congress for over 50 years, Democratic presidential candidates have won there, including Barack Obama in both 2008 and 2012.

The 6th encompasses 11 counties in east-central Wisconsin, including Columbia, Marquette and Green Lake.



Democrat Sarah Lloyd - who Rep. Grothman beat in 2016 - is also running again in 2018.

A Republican named Scott Olmer is also mounting a primary challenge to Rep. Grothman.



Dan Kohl is the featured guest on this weekend's Capital City Sunday at 9:00 a.m. on WKOW 27.