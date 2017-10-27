Wisconsin Assembly considers eliminating minimum hunting age - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Wisconsin Assembly considers eliminating minimum hunting age

Posted: Updated:

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Anyone of any age would be allowed to hunt in Wisconsin under a bill the state Assembly is set to take up next week.

Right now someone must be at least 12 years old to purchase a license or hunt with a gun unless they're participating in a mentored hunt. Children as young as 10 can hunt under that program.

The Republican-authored bill would allow anyone of any age to participate in a mentored hunt. The measure would also do away with the requirement that a hunter and mentor have only one gun, bow or cross bow between them.

The Assembly is scheduled to vote on the bill Thursday. Approval would send the proposal to the state Senate.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.