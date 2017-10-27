World War 100: A Centennial Symposium - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

World War 100: A Centennial Symposium

MADISON (WKOW) -- This year marks an important one in our country's history.

2017 is the 100th anniversary of the United States' entry into World War 1. To remember those who served, and the more than 116,000 who gave their lives. The Wisconsin Veterans Museum is hosting the "World War 100: A Centennial Symposium" to honor the more than four million who served.

"It's always good to review history if you don't do that you're not sure where you're coming from you have no context from which to move forward," said Michael Telzrow, Director of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum.

The museum is hosting historians from across the country and Europe to talk about issues related to the war.

The event continues Saturday at the Overture Center.

