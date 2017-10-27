Deputy cleared in Pardeeville shooting

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WKOW) - Columbia County's district attorney says the use of deadly force by a sheriff's deputy in the August shooting of a Pardeeville man was justified.



A Columbia County Sheriff's deputy shot and killed 64-year old Thomas Selje on Aug. 21. Audio and video evidence released by the investigating state department of justice includes information on Selje arming himself with a 357-magnum handgun and creating a threat for a woman. The evidence includes video of a deputy with a rifle drawn trying to find a way for the woman to escape. The video also shows the deputy reporting to dispatch that Selje had fired gun shots at him.



State department of justice investigators handled the probe into the incident, as Wisconsin law requires an agency other than the one involved to investigate officer-involved shootings.