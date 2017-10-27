Dane County Humane Society waives adoption fee for adult cats

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Humane Society is working this weekend to help their senior cats find loving homes.

Due to a large number of cats coming in stray or surrendered, DCHS now has a very high population of cats. If you have been considering adopting a cat, now is the best time to come meet your new best friend.

In order to help find forever homes for these cats, the shelter is running an adoption special this weekend.

Friday, Oct. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 29, all adoption fees for adult or senior cats will be waived. Kittens are not included in the special.

Adopters can visit with the available cats at two DCHS adoption locations.