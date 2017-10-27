Dane County Humane Society waives adoption fee for adult cats - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Dane County Humane Society waives adoption fee for adult cats

Posted: Updated:

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Dane County Humane Society is working this weekend to help their senior cats find loving homes.

Due to a large number of cats coming in stray or surrendered, DCHS now has a very high population of cats. If you have been considering adopting a cat, now is the best time to come meet your new best friend.

In order to help find forever homes for these cats, the shelter is running an adoption special this weekend.

Friday, Oct. 27 through Sunday, Oct. 29, all adoption fees for adult or senior cats will be waived. Kittens are not included in the special.

Adopters can visit with the available cats at two DCHS adoption locations.

  • DCHS Main Shelter
    • 5132 Voges Road, Madison, WI
    • Friday 12:00 – 7:00 pm Saturday, Sunday 12:00 – 5:00 pm
  • Adoption Center West
    • 680 Grand Canyon Drive, #5, Madison, WI
    • Friday 12:00 – 7:00 pm Saturday, Sunday 12:00 – 5:00 pm
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.