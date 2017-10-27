MPD: Man knocked out in downtown attack

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison police say a man was knocked unconscious after being attacked downtown early Friday morning.

Police say the 21-year-old and his friend were outside on W. Gilman St. at University Ave. around 2 a.m. when they got into an altercation with two other men.

The victims were attacked and the suspects fled.

Police say one man suffered head injuries, and his friend was punched.