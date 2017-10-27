Boscobel woman sentenced in infant's death - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Boscobel woman sentenced in infant's death

Renae Bellis/Grant County Jail photo Renae Bellis/Grant County Jail photo

BOSCOBEL (WKOW) -- A Boscobel woman charged with homicide in the death of a three-month-old child has been sentenced.

Renae Bellis has been sentenced to 16  years in prison, according to the Dubuque Telegraph Herald.

She had pleaded no contest in Rock County to first-degree Reckless Homicide.

Court records show when the baby died July of 2016, Bellis told investigators the father shook and hit the baby. She later admitted she lied, and it was her who had snapped.

