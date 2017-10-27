Salvation Army "Sharing for the Shelter" linen donation campaign

MADISON (WKOW) -- We're getting close to the season of giving, and The Salvation Army needs your help.

Right now, the organization is asking for linen donations in Dane County.

Over the last year, Salvation Army says they have provided 25,619 shelter nights, that is nearly triple the 6,503 they provided the year before. In addition to a safe place to stay, Salvation Army shelters offer sheets, blankets, towels, and toiletries. Volunteers say the need for these basic necessities is greater than ever before.

"Having a warm place - it's safety, it's comfort. That's what we want to offer people coming into our building, so that's what this is about," said Captain Jacob Trip, the Assistant Corps Officer at Salvation Army of Dane County.

Saturday, Oct. 28 is the last day you can donate linens to the Salvation Army as part of the campaign. If you are interested, collection bins are located at the east and west side Chick-Fil-A restaurants in Madison. As an incentive, Chick-Fil-A is offering a free sandwich for every set of twin-sized sheets or blanket donated.