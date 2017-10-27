Suspect in custody after assaulting and trying to disarm Madison Police Officer

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man is in custody after police say he got into a lengthy struggle with a Madison Police officer Thursday.

Police say the suspect, 41-year-old Reginald Rigsby was wanted on warrants for bail jumping, resisting/obstructing, both retail and residential theft, as well as lewd and lascivious behavior.

The Officer involved in the incident recognized Rigsby around 5:30 pm on the 1100 block of Moraine View Drive and tried to make peaceful contact. Rigsby took off running but lost the foot chase, hitting the officer in the face several times before the officer took him down.

Police then say Rigsby began trying to disarm the officer by pulling on the weapon housed in the officers holster. According to the incident report the officer wrote, "It was at this point that I realized this could be a deadly force situation and this guy was really attempting to possibly hurt or kill me."

Back up arrived a few minutes later and were able to successfully take Rigsby into custody.