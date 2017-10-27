Saturday is Drug Take Back Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- If you have old or unused pills in your medicine cabinet, Saturday is the perfect time to get rid of them.

Saturday, October 28 is one of the state Department of Justice's Drug Take Back Days.

“More than two thirds of people who have abused prescription painkillers got them illegally from a friend or family member,” said Attorney General Schimel. “Wisconsinites can help cut down on prescription drug abuse by storing prescription drugs securely and disposing of unused medication through proper methods, like DOJ’s biannual Drug Take Back Day.”

Click here to see a map of the dropoff sites.

If you plan to drop off medications, there are a few guidelines:

All waste pharmaceuticals must be generated by a household – no businesses are allowed.

Bring: Prescription (controlled and non-controlled) and over-the-counter medications, ointments, patches, inhalers, non-aerosol sprays, creams, vials and pet medications.

Do Not Bring: Illegal drugs, needles/sharps, acids, aerosol cans, bio-hazardous materials (anything containing a bodily fluid or blood), personal care products (shampoo, soaps, lotions, sunscreens), household hazardous waste (paint, pesticides, oil, gas), mercury thermometers.

Participants may dispose of solid, non-liquid medication(s) by removing the medication from its container and disposing of it directly into a disposal box or into a clear sealable plastic bag. Plastic pill containers should not be collected. Blister packages without the medications being removed are acceptable.

Liquids will be accepted during this initiative. However, the liquids, creams and sprays must be in their original packaging and their weight evenly distributed within the boxes of collected solid prescription medications. Liquids without the original packaging will not be accepted.

Illicit substances such as marijuana or methamphetamine are not a part of this initiative and should not be placed in collection containers.

Many drug disposal boxes are also available year-round at law enforcement agencies across the state.