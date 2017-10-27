First charges filed in investigation led by Robert Mueller

WASHINGTON (WKOW) -- A federal grand jury approved the first charges in the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to CNN.

CNN, citing sources briefed on the matter, reports the charges are still sealed under orders from a federal judge. Plans were prepared Friday for anyone charged to be taken into custody as soon as Monday.

Mueller was appointed in May to lead the investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 election. The investigation has focused on potential collusion between Donald Trump's presidential campaign and Russia, as well as obstruction of justice by the President.