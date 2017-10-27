Attacker who beat elderly couple still loose - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Attacker who beat elderly couple still loose

KENOSHA (WKOW) -- The man who broke into a home and beat an elderly couple in Kenosha County is on the loose.
    The Kenosha County sheriff says the suspect broke through a glass door at a home outside of Kenosha and attacked an 84 year old man and his 83 year old wife.
    The couple was flown to the hospital.
    At this point, the motive is unclear, but the sheriff has his own theory.
    "The drug epidemic is so intense I wouldn't doubt that somewhere it stems back to drugs in some way," sheriff Dave Beth told WISN.
    Authorities say the home invasion was isolated to that one home and there's no danger to neighbors.

