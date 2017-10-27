Hillsboro man in custody for growing pot, psychedelic mushroom p - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Hillsboro man in custody for growing pot, psychedelic mushroom possession

By Julie Carpenter Lotz
RICHLAND CENTER (WKOW) -- A Hillsboro man faces drug and possession charges after a search in Henrietta township early Friday. 

Richland County Chief Deputy Chad Kanable says Joshua R. Clark, 35, was taken into custody after a search warrant was served at a location near Highway C. in Henrietta Township a little after 7:00 a.m. 

Members of the Richland County Special Response Team, along with the Richland-Iowa-Grant Drug Task Force found evidence of a marijuana grow on the property, as well as psychedelic mushrooms and prescription medications.  

Clark faces charges including possession of THC with intent to deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia, maintaining a drug house, and possession of a hallucinogenic substance.  

Further charges are pending with the District Attorney's Office.

