Hillsboro man in custody for growing pot, psychedelic mushroom possession

ALTA VISTA, Iowa (AP) - Authorities have charged an Iowa couple with murder in the death of their 4-month-old son, whose maggot-infested body was found in a baby swing in the family's home.More >>
A village of Oregon man suffered critical injuries early Friday morning after apparently falling from a downtown parking ramp, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.More >>
A Marshfield man is behind bars after police say he was locked inside a beer cooler at a convenience store, had several drinks, and then fled.More >>
A federal grand jury approved the first charges in the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to CNN.More >>
A Madison Police officer ended up in hand-to-hand combat with a suspect who was attempting to disarm the officer Thursday afternoon.More >>
ABC's hit show 'The Good Doctor' tells the story of a young resident, overcoming his disability to triumph.More >>
Madison city officials say security for the upcoming, annual Freakfest Halloween event takes into account recent attacks by gunmen on concert venues, including the sniper-killing of more than fifty concert-goers in Las VegasMore >>
Marytha Blanchard spent nearly the entire month of September in Texas after Hurricane Harvey. She came back home for a short time to recover.More >>
Dozens of manufacturers that make IV solutions are based in Puerto Rico.More >>
The tide of #MeToo stories has sparked the biggest national conversation on sexual harassment in decades. Local experts believe it could be a tipping point for women in all walks of life.More >>
Halloween pet costumes are going to the dogs this year. One professional groomer isn't stopping there, she's trick and treating pampered pooches to a wild animal makeover.More >>
UW-Madison went Hollywood for Winter Commencement, getting help from the Evil Queen from ABC's "Once Upon a Time" to announce this year's speakers.More >>
Some local high school students learned about the dangers of drugs from a former professional athlete who struggled with addiction.More >>
Tiger Woods pleaded guilty Friday to reckless driving in a deal that will keep him out of jail as long as he stays out of trouble, resolving charges from an arrest last spring.More >>
Every minute matters when a child is seriously injured or very sick. At American Family Children's Hospital in Madison, there's a special group of nurses who are there every step of the way.More >>
