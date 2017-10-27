EndZone -- Week 11

Level-2 of the WIAA post season is in the books, Madison area teams that picked up a win this week advance, those that lost, had their seasons come to a close.

Division 1

Second Round

Appleton North 45, Neenah 7

Bay Port 57, Stevens Point 51, 4OT

Fond du Lac 17, Arrowhead 14

Franklin 24, Badger 17

Kimberly 49, Marquette University 33

Madison West 30, Middleton 27

Muskego 36, Racine Horlick 15

Sun Prairie 38, Kettle Moraine 14

Division 2

Second Round

Brookfield Central 51, Greenfield 7

Brookfield East 28, Homestead 23

Green Bay Southwest 27, Pulaski 17

Hartford Union 31, Menasha 28, 2OT

Menomonie 34, Holmen 20

Monona Grove 40, Waterford 14

Waukesha West 35, Stoughton 0

Waunakee 28, Slinger 7

Division 3

Second Round

Antigo 21, West Salem 0

Catholic Memorial 26, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 20

Greendale 42, Whitnall 13

New Berlin Eisenhower 38, Pewaukee 7

Notre Dame 12, Kewaskum 7

Rice Lake 42, Onalaska 13

West De Pere 28, Berlin 12

Whitefish Bay 35, Plymouth 0

Division 4

Second Round

Bloomer 18, Osceola 12

Freedom 22, Little Chute 12

Lake Mills 30, Racine St. Catherine's 13

Lodi 47, Platteville 21

Martin Luther 34, Kiel 28

Saint Croix Central 28, Northwestern 0

Two Rivers 17, Sheboygan Falls 14

Wrightstown 14, Xavier 8

Division 5

Second Round

Amherst 49, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 18

Cedar Grove-Belgium 28, New Holstein 18

Clinton 28, Prairie du Chien 6

Elk Mound 33, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 6

Grantsburg 30, Durand 20

Lake Country Lutheran 44, Westby 6

Stratford 38, Stanley-Boyd 0

Valders 21, Laconia 14

Division 6

Second Round

Iola-Scandinavia 59, Crivitz 26

Marathon 27, Auburndale 6

Markesan 15, Fennimore 7

Mineral Point 14, Cuba City 7

Racine Lutheran 34, Manitowoc Lutheran 23

Regis 25, Spring Valley 6

St. Marys Springs 47, Dodgeland 0

Unity 34, Melrose-Mindoro 31

Division 7

Second Round

Abbotsford 17, Loyal 0

Bangor 60, Independence/Gilmanton 6

Black Hawk 68, Iowa-Grant 15

Clear Lake 31, Hurley 14

Edgar 35, Pittsville 0

Fall River 28, Lourdes Academy 25

Potosi/Cassville 56, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 18

Wild Rose 19, Hilbert/Stockbridge 0

