EndZone -- Week 11

MADISON (WKOW) -

Level-2 of the WIAA post season is in the books, Madison area teams that picked up a win this week advance, those that lost, had their seasons come to a close.

Division 1
Second Round
   Appleton North 45, Neenah 7
   Bay Port 57, Stevens Point 51, 4OT
   Fond du Lac 17, Arrowhead 14
   Franklin 24, Badger 17
   Kimberly 49, Marquette University 33
   Madison West 30, Middleton 27
   Muskego 36, Racine Horlick 15
   Sun Prairie 38, Kettle Moraine 14
Division 2
Second Round
   Brookfield Central 51, Greenfield 7
   Brookfield East 28, Homestead 23
   Green Bay Southwest 27, Pulaski 17
   Hartford Union 31, Menasha 28, 2OT
   Menomonie 34, Holmen 20
   Monona Grove 40, Waterford 14
   Waukesha West 35, Stoughton 0
   Waunakee 28, Slinger 7
Division 3
Second Round
   Antigo 21, West Salem 0
   Catholic Memorial 26, Mount Horeb/Barneveld 20
   Greendale 42, Whitnall 13
   New Berlin Eisenhower 38, Pewaukee 7
   Notre Dame 12, Kewaskum 7
   Rice Lake 42, Onalaska 13
   West De Pere 28, Berlin 12
   Whitefish Bay 35, Plymouth 0
Division 4
Second Round
   Bloomer 18, Osceola 12
   Freedom 22, Little Chute 12
   Lake Mills 30, Racine St. Catherine's 13
   Lodi 47, Platteville 21
   Martin Luther 34, Kiel 28
   Saint Croix Central 28, Northwestern 0
   Two Rivers 17, Sheboygan Falls 14
   Wrightstown 14, Xavier 8
Division 5
Second Round
   Amherst 49, Spencer/Columbus Catholic 18
   Cedar Grove-Belgium 28, New Holstein 18
   Clinton 28, Prairie du Chien 6
   Elk Mound 33, Chetek-Weyerhaeuser 6
   Grantsburg 30, Durand 20
   Lake Country Lutheran 44, Westby 6
   Stratford 38, Stanley-Boyd 0
   Valders 21, Laconia 14
Division 6
Second Round
   Iola-Scandinavia 59, Crivitz 26
   Marathon 27, Auburndale 6
   Markesan 15, Fennimore 7
   Mineral Point 14, Cuba City 7
   Racine Lutheran 34, Manitowoc Lutheran 23
   Regis 25, Spring Valley 6
   St. Marys Springs 47, Dodgeland 0
   Unity 34, Melrose-Mindoro 31
Division 7
Second Round
   Abbotsford 17, Loyal 0
   Bangor 60, Independence/Gilmanton 6
   Black Hawk 68, Iowa-Grant 15
   Clear Lake 31, Hurley 14
   Edgar 35, Pittsville 0
   Fall River 28, Lourdes Academy 25
   Potosi/Cassville 56, Wauzeka-Steuben/Seneca 18
   Wild Rose 19, Hilbert/Stockbridge 0
 

  • DE Obasih Eligible to Play Saturday

    Wisconsin senior defensive end Chikwe Obasih has been cleared to return to play.  Obasih has been out almost all season long (playing only vs. Utah State), nursing a leg injury. On Thursday, he was taken off the injury report - and it was announced he will be eligible Saturday against Illinois. In 42 career games for the Badgers, Obasih has recorded 85 total tackles, 9 tackles for loss and 4 sacks. Receiver Danny Davis and running back Chris James were both ruled out...More >>
  • Badgers volleyball falls to No. 1 Penn State

    The ninth-ranked Badgers volleyball team didn't have enough to upset No. 1 Penn State at home. The Nittany Lions won 25-19, 25-22, 23-25, 25-16. 

  • Badgers' Taylor named Big Ten Freshman of the Week

    For the third straight week, Wisconsin's Jonathan Taylor has been named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week. This is Taylor's fourth time winning the award. Taylor ran for 126 yards and one touchdown on 22 carries.

