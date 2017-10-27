Soglin wants convenience stores to install security cameras

One of several security cameras installed outside on BP gas station on Park Street.

MADISON (WKOW) --- Stopping at a Madison convenience store may soon mean you'll be making an on-camera appearance.

Security cameras have become more common since convenience stores have become regular targets for robbers.

There have been at least three robberies or attempted robberies at stores in Madison since the beginning of October.

“We've never had anything like that before,” said Sukhdeep Gill, manager of BP gas station on Park Street in Madison.

Gill considers himself lucky because his station has never been robbed in the 12 years he's worked there.

They have an elaborate security system in place which he hopes deters any criminal activity.

“We've got outside camera, inside cameras and motion detection cameras,” Gill said. “It probably what everyone else should or already has.”

Gill said a system like the one installed at BP costs less than $1,500.

Now Mayor Paul Soglin wants all Madison convenience store equipped with a similar system. The city council will take up an ordinance Tuesday that will require stores like BP to have security cameras.

“We looked at the height of our gun violence and some of our homicides, they increasingly seem to be flashpoints at these common gathering spots,” said Madison Police Chief Mike Koval.

Under the ordinance, convenience stores will be required to have security cameras that provide an overview of each counter and cash register area, a camera that captures an individual's face as they enter or exit the store, and cameras at all gas pumps.

Koval sees the strategic positioning of the cameras will have a preventative effect while helping the department solve crimes.

“So people will feel less inclined to be impulsive about those miss behaviors or activities that involve crime,” Koval said. “I also think it will help us a great deal in terms of those who enter, commit a crime, and then flee in a vehicle.”

“They can pinpoint the person's whereabouts if it correlates to what they're telling the police,” Gill said.

The ordinance still must makes its way through committee. If approved, fines could range from $100 to $1,000 a day for businesses that don't comply.