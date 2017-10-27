Beer to help bats - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Beer to help bats

Posted: Updated:

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A beer to help the bats; it's an effort dozens of people got behind Friday night at Capital Brewery in Middleton.
    It's the brewery's "Bat-oberfest," an event designed to raise awareness about the importance of bats in our lives.
    "They have broods. they feed them. they take are of them and they're just very good to have around for insect consumption and pollination of fruits and vegetables," said brewery president Scott Wiener.
    The bat population in southern Wisconsin  has  been decimated in recent years by white nose syndrome.
    Capital brews a special beer for the event, and for every keg that sells, the brewery donates $50 to the Wisconsin Bat Conservation Fund.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.