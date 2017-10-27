Beer to help bats

MIDDLETON (WKOW) -- A beer to help the bats; it's an effort dozens of people got behind Friday night at Capital Brewery in Middleton.

It's the brewery's "Bat-oberfest," an event designed to raise awareness about the importance of bats in our lives.

"They have broods. they feed them. they take are of them and they're just very good to have around for insect consumption and pollination of fruits and vegetables," said brewery president Scott Wiener.

The bat population in southern Wisconsin has been decimated in recent years by white nose syndrome.

Capital brews a special beer for the event, and for every keg that sells, the brewery donates $50 to the Wisconsin Bat Conservation Fund.