Fans pull for Aaron Rodgers during his recovery - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Fans pull for Aaron Rodgers during his recovery

Posted: Updated:

WEST ALLIS (WISN) - Some Packers fans in Wisconsin are doing their part to make sure Aaron Rodgers knows they're thinking about him during his recovery.

Fans went to the Perkins restaurant in West Allis and wrote get well messages to Rodgers on a banner.

The banner signing was organized by a Milwaukee area radio station after Rodgers fell and broke his collarbone during the Vikings game two weeks ago. 

You can watch the full story at the video attached.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.