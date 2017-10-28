Wisconsin Singers to perform at Overture Center showcasing 50th season

A federal grand jury approved the first charges in the investigation led by special counsel Robert Mueller, according to CNN.More >>
A Boscobel woman charged with homicide in the death of a three-month-old child has been sentenced.More >>
There's a petition to remove the Bishop of the Diocese of Madison.More >>
A Madison Police officer ended up in hand-to-hand combat with a suspect who was attempting to disarm the officer Thursday afternoon.More >>
(WZVN) -- Halloween is right around the corner and one costume is already causing so much controversy Disney is pulling it from its website.More >>
Columbia County's district attorney says the use of deadly force by a sheriff's deputy in the August shooting of a Pardeeville man was justifiedMore >>
Experts say Tactical EMS and Tactical Emergency Medical Service refresher courses provide the tools necessary for a medical provider to be integrated with SWAT operationsMore >>
This year marks an important one in our country's history. 2017 is the 100th anniversary of the United States' entry into World War 1. To remember those who served, and the more than 116,000 who gave their lives.More >>
Wisconsin Democrats are gunning for a congressional seat they haven't won since 1964, and the incumbent Republican says he's worried.More >>
With open enrollment for the Affordable Care Act set to begin this Wednesday, Nov 1., confusion over the future of Obamacare is causing some to worry that fewer people will sign up.More >>
The Columbia County District Attorney has been cleared in the shooting death of a man Aug. 21.More >>
A village of Oregon man suffered critical injuries early Friday morning after apparently falling from a downtown parking ramp, according to a Madison Police Department incident report.More >>
ABC's hit show 'The Good Doctor' tells the story of a young resident, overcoming his disability to triumph.More >>
This week, doctors are saying they're seeing more cases of croup.More >>
Police say they have arrested Quadren L. Wilson, 33, on charges in connection with an attempted homicide in August.More >>
