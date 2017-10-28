Wisconsin Singers to perform at Overture Center showcasing 50th season

MADISON (WKOW) -- The music review team known across Wisconsin is performing for an audience at home.

The Wisconsin Singers are celebrating their 50th season with shows at the Overture Center Friday, November 10 and Saturday, November 11.

To see more information about times and tickets, click here.

To watch a live interview with the Wisconsin Singers executive producer/director and the director emeritus, you can click on the attached video. The two discuss what's special about the team's 90-minute review show this season called "Can't Stop Dancin'" and outreach events across Wisconsin.