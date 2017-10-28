Janesville police look for suspect who stole several thousand dollars from bar

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Authorities in Janesville are looking for a suspect involved in a theft at a local bar.

The Janesville Police Department says they're looking for a man who stole several thousand dollars from Tassbag bar on 2339 Milton Ave.

It happened around 11:30 p.m Friday. Police say as the bartender was distracted, the suspect walked behind the bar and took a money bag with cash inside.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Janesville Police Department at (608) 755-3100, Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636, or download a free "P3 tips" smartphone app to give tips anonymously.