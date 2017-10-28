UPDATE: Janesville police arrest suspect in bar theft - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Janesville police arrest suspect in bar theft

UPDATE (WKOW) -- Police say tips from the public helped lead them to arrest a suspect in a theft at a Janesville bar. 

Janesville police have arrested Joseph Kjornes, 33, on a restraining order violation. The Janesville man faces a possible charge of theft greater than $2,500. The investigation is still ongoing right now as officers continue to process property related to the case. 

JANESVILLE (WKOW) -- Authorities in Janesville are looking for a suspect involved in a theft at a local bar.

The Janesville Police Department says they're looking for a man who stole several thousand dollars from Tassbag bar on 2339 Milton Ave.

It happened around 11:30 p.m Friday. Police say as the bartender was distracted, the suspect walked behind the bar and took a money bag with cash inside.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call the Janesville Police Department at (608) 755-3100, Janesville Area Crime Stoppers at (608) 756-3636, or download a free "P3 tips" smartphone app to give tips anonymously.

