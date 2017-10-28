Thousands sign online petition to remove Madison's Bishop

MADISON (WKOW) -- Catholic priests can deny funeral rights for those in same-sex partnerships, according to an email sent to priests in the Catholic Diocese of Madison this week from Vicar General James Bartylla,

Priests advised they can deny funerals for those in same-sex relationships

MADISON (WKOW) -- There's an online petition to remove the Bishop of the Diocese of Madison.

Bishop Robert Morlino is being criticized for his attitude about the LGTBQ community. Earlier this week, an email was sent to priests in the diocese saying that they could deny funeral rights for those in same-sex partnerships.

The diocese released a statement that said the communication is not official policy, but does meet the approval of Bishop Morlino.

The petition was posted on change.org Thursday and has thousands of signatures.