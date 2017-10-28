Former Evansville student freed on signature bond after reportedly trying to hurt administrator

BELOIT (WKOW) -- Rock County officials say an 18-year-old who allegedly tried to stab an Evansville school administrator has been released from jail.

Sgt. Robert Scott with the Rock County Jail says Katelyn M. Frame of Evansville, appeared in court on October 24th and was released on the 25th under a signature bond.

Evansville police were called to the high school there on Thursday, October 19 after Frame reportedly tried to attack an administrator. She was subdued by staff members, but the school went into a brief lockdown following the threat.

Frame was immediately taken into custody and school leaders says she didn't come into contact with any students at the time of the incident.

Among the charges she faces are disorderly conduct while armed, second-degree recklessly endangering safety and use of a dangerous weapon on school grounds.