Drug drop off saves community and environment

MONONA (WKOW) -- People started coming to Monona's Medicine Shoppe early on National Drug Take Back Day Saturday. The bi-annual event comes just days after President Trump declared opioid abuse a national public health emergency.

Monona Community Officer James Reiter was at the store to take in all kinds of unwanted, leftover or expired drugs.

"We're seeing over-the-counter medication, we're seeing narcotics, we're seeing creams," Officer Reiter said. "I've had several people come

in and tell me their relatives [have passed away] several years ago and they just didn't know what to do with these pills."

Victoria Thompson, who came into the store with her young daughter, wanted to show the next generation how to properly dispose of drugs: "I don't really want [the drugs] in the landfill or anything like that. And I also want to make an example and show [my daughter] that this is how you get rid of this stuff."

Marnette Voeltz started dropping off unneeded drugs at her local police department several years ago: "I do it because I don't want to throw them into the environment. And it's better to throw them here so that the police department can dispose of them properly."

Police warn people to not put medicine down the drain or the toilet because treatment facilities may not be able to protect you from drug-contaminated water.

"They don't have the filters to actually filter the medications that are coming through," Officer Reiter said. "They dissolve so if they get into that water system they could possibly bypass any filter system that they have."

The Wisconsin Department of Justice will burn the boxes of drugs.

If you want to find the nearest year-round drop off location, you can click here.