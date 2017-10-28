Trick-or-Treat times, Madison-area Halloween events

MADISON (WKOW) – Halloween season is here, and WKOW has put together a list of trick-or-treat times and other activities for the area. Some cities are trick-or-treating over the weekend. Others, listed here, will do their festivities Tuesday night.

If you don't see your town here, email us - with a number to contact for verification - at news@wkow.com.

MADISON

Officials say the City of Madison does not have formal Trick-or-Treating hours, but they recommend the following:

4:00 pm – 8:00 pm on Tuesday, October 31, 2017

Saturday, October 28th:

Columbus 5-8 p.m.

Jefferson 4-7 p.m.

Monticello 3-6 p.m. Also, Haunticello Fest at the Monticello High School

Stoughton Downtown 3-5 p.m.

Watertown 1-3 p.m.

Waupun 4-6 p.m.

Sunday, October 29th:

Beaver Dam 4-6 p.m.

Fort Atkinson 1-4 p.m.

Juneau 2-4 p.m.

Waterloo 2-5 p.m.

Tuesday, October 31st:

Albany 5:30 - 7:30 p.m.

Argyle 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Baraboo 4-7 p.m

Belleville - no set hours

Beloit 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Blanchardville 5:30 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.

Brodhead 4:00 -7:00 p.m.

Brooklyn 4:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m.

Browntown 5:00 -7:00 p.m.

Cross Plains 5:00 - 7:00 p.m..

Deerfield 5:00 - 7:00 p.m..

DeForest 5:00 - 7:30 p.m.

Fitchburg 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Johnson Creek 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Juda 4:00 -7:00 p.m.

Madison 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Marshall 4-7 p.m.

Mauston 4-7 p.m.

Monona 5:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Monroe: Halloween Parade on the Square at 4:30 p.m., "Trunk or Treat " until 8:30 p.m., citywide trick-or-treating from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Mt. Horeb 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.

New Glarus 5:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Oregon 5:00 - 8:00 p.m.

Portage 4-7 p.m.

Prairie Du Sac 4-7 p.m.

Sauk City 4-7 p.m.

South Wayne 5:00 -7:00 p.m.

Sun Prairie 5:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Verona 5-8 p.m.

Waunakee 5-7 p.m.

