Trooper: Madison man arrested for 5th offense of OWI - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Trooper: Madison man arrested for 5th offense of OWI

Posted: Updated:

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) -- It started as a general traffic stop, but ended with a man getting arrested for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence. 

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper stopped a driver near Lake Delton on Saturday for a defective exhaust violation. But as the trooper approached the vehicle, he saw signs that the driver had been drinking. 

After completing a sobriety test, Casey Schultz, 37, of Madison, was arrested for OWI. This is Casey's 5th offense, according to a press release sent out by the Wisconsin State Patrol Southwest Region: DeForest Post. 

Schultz was arrested and taken to the Sauk County Jail where he will soon be booked. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.