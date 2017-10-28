Trooper: Madison man arrested for 5th offense of OWI

LAKE DELTON (WKOW) -- It started as a general traffic stop, but ended with a man getting arrested for allegedly operating a motor vehicle under the influence.

A Wisconsin State Patrol trooper stopped a driver near Lake Delton on Saturday for a defective exhaust violation. But as the trooper approached the vehicle, he saw signs that the driver had been drinking.

After completing a sobriety test, Casey Schultz, 37, of Madison, was arrested for OWI. This is Casey's 5th offense, according to a press release sent out by the Wisconsin State Patrol Southwest Region: DeForest Post.

Schultz was arrested and taken to the Sauk County Jail where he will soon be booked.