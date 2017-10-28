No. 1 Badgers Women's Hockey earns Border Battle victory over No. 6 Golden Gophers

Sophomore Presley Norby scored with five minutes left in the third to give the No. 1 Wisconsin women’s hockey team a 3-2 victory over No. 6 Minnesota on Saturday afternoon at Ridder Arena.

Norby, a Minnetonka, Minnesota, native, also earned the primary assist on the Badgers’ (11-0-0, 5-0-0-0 WCHA) first goal of the game, courtesy of junior Sophia Shaver. Shaver gave UW a 1-0 lead just 30 seconds into the first period after collecting a pass from Norby and flipping the puck over the shoulder of Minnesota (5-3-1, 4-2-1-0 WCHA) goaltender Sydney Peters.

Minnesota’s Lindsay Agnew found the back of the net three minutes later to knot the game at 1-1.

Senior co-captain Baylee Wellhausen notched her first goal of the year off a stellar feed from sophomore Abby Roque to put the Badgers up 2-1 midway through the first frame.

The Gophers tied the game once more in the third on a power play, but Norby knocked home the gamewinner off a deflected shot from senior Maddie Roles with five minutes remaining to give the Badgers the victory.

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications