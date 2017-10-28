No. 9 Wisconsin Volleyball Sweeps Northwestern - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

No. 9 Wisconsin Volleyball Sweeps Northwestern

MADISON -

A solid team effort propelled the ninth-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team to a sweep of Northwestern, 25-17, 25-9, 25-16, at the UW Field House Saturday night.

Wisconsin (15-6 overall, 6-6 Big Ten) hit an impressive .357 (46 kills – 10 errors – 93 attempts) while holding Northwestern to .020 (24-22-100), the second lowest by a UW opponent this season. 

Senior Lauryn Gillis and freshman Dana Rettke led the offensive charge, collecting 12 and 11 kills, respectively. Setter Sydney Hilley notched 41 assists running the Badger offense.

Defensively the Badgers were unstoppable. At the net Tionna Williams and Madison Duello had six blocks apiece with Kelli Bates and Dana Rettke adding five stuffs each giving UW a 13-0 blocking advantage.

The Badgers also earn a 50-30 advantage in digs. Libero Tiffany Clark paced the team with 18 ups.

Behind the service line, UW notched three aces and Northwestern (13-11, 3-9) nabbed two. Junior Amber MacDonald had two of Wisconsin’s aces and Duello added one ace.

--Wisconsin Athletic Communications

