Local organization holds "Veterans Relief Day"

MADISON (WKOW) -- It's a national problem and it's being felt right here in Madison: Veteran homelessness. It's one reason one non-profit groups is pitching it.

Stand Down Madison held a "Veterans Relief Day" on Saturday as they helped give services to those who have served.

From clothing to hot meals, even haircut were given for free to veterans and their families. At least 50 vendors and 200 volunteers helped fulfill the duty to those who have sacrificed so much for our country.

"We just want all of the veterans to know, whether their Vietnam era, Desert Shield, Desert Storm, or whether they're current Iraq and Afghanistan --we want to let them know that we're all here for you and we actually need to you be a part of our community again," said Stand Down Madison President Adam Howarth.

More than 140 veterans and their families attended the event and were offered services for housing, employment and mental health.