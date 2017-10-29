Operation Ruck 22 brings awareness to soldier suicide - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Operation Ruck 22 brings awareness to soldier suicide

MADISON (WKOW) -- More than 100 people showed up in Madison Saturday despite the cold to march 22 miles with packs on their backs for soldier suicide awareness.

The event called Operation Ruck 22, covers 22 miles with a 22 pound backpack, in memory of the 22 soldiers, both active duty and veterans, who commit suicide everyday.

The march, in it's second year has grown from 75 people last year to 102 people this year with plans already taking shape for next year's event.


 

