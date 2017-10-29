Police find bullet passed through homeowner's bedroom during Sat - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Police find bullet passed through homeowner's bedroom during Saturday morning shooting

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Police are investigating a shooting that took place early Saturday morning around 2:30.

Upon arrival police say they were able to recover one shell casing from the scene but waited until daylight to continue their investigation.

Saturday afternoon police were called to a nearby home after a bullet was found in the home. Officers found the bullet passed through the bedroom where the homeowner had been sleeping.

Luckily no one was hurt. Police say there is no suspect information right now but are continuing to follow up on leads.

