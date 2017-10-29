Black River Falls man dies in officer-involved shooting

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (AP) - One man has died in an officer-involved shooting near Black River Falls in western Wisconsin.

Jackson County Sheriff Duane Waldera says it happened early Saturday when a deputy went to investigate a call about disorderly conduct and a possible restraining order violation.

Waldera tells WEAU-TV a car chase ensued after the deputy arrived. He says the subject apparently then tried to drive to the residence of the person who complained and refused to stop. He says events unfolded from there.

The subject was a 27-year-old man from the Black River Falls area. His name hasn't been released.

The deputy was placed on administrative leave while the shooting is investigated.

The Division of Criminal Investigation will lead the investigation and turn the results over to the Jackson County District Attorney's Office.