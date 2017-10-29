Madison Police think weather could have contributed to calm Freakfest

MADISON (WKOW) -- There were no serious frights at Freakfest this year, according to Madison Police.

In a press release, the department reported 19,000 people bought tickets for the 12th annual event on State Street. Authorities think the cold weather might have kept the crowd size down. Our 27 Stormtrack meteorologists reported overnight lows in the 20s.

Police say 11 people were arrested with two going to jail. Others were cited and released for violations like having an open intoxicant.

Fire officials responded to nine medical calls.