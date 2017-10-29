Badgers up to No. 4 in AP top 25 poll - WKOW 27: Madison, WI Breaking News, Weather and Sports

Badgers up to No. 4 in AP top 25 poll

Posted: Updated:
MADISON (AP) -

After a 24-10 win at Illinois on Saturday, the 8-0 Wisconsin football team is now No. 4 in the weekly Associated Press top 25 poll released on Sunday. The Badgers travel to Indiana on Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff on WKOW-TV.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
                                                        Record    Pts    Pv
  1.  Alabama  (59)                          8-0      1523      1
  2.  Georgia  (2)                             8-0      1465      3
  3.  Ohio  St.                                  7-1      1332      6
  4.  Wisconsin                                8-0      1256      5
  5.  Notre  Dame                            7-1      1254      9
  6.  Clemson                                   7-1      1196      7
  7.  Penn  St.                                  7-1      1189      2
  8.  Oklahoma                                 7-1      1147    10
  9.  Miami                                        7-0      1075      8
10.  TCU                                          7-1        942      4
11.  Oklahoma  St.                           7-1        936    11
12.  Washington                              7-1        874    12
13.  Virginia  Tech                            7-1        837    13
14.  Iowa  St.                                   6-2        670    25
15.  UCF                                          7-0        654    18
16.  Auburn                                      6-2        576    19
17.  Southern  Cal                           7-2        562    21
18.  Stanford                                    6-2        434    20
19.  LSU                                           6-2        338    23
20.  NC  State                                  6-2        333    14
21.  Mississippi  St.                          6-2        279    NR
22.  Memphis                                   7-1        270    24
23.  Arizona                                      6-2        204    NR
24.  Michigan  St.                             6-2        136    16
25.  Washington  St.                        7-2        122    15
   Others receiving votes: South Florida 98, Michigan 73, Toledo 19, West Virginia 13, South Carolina 11, San Diego St. 3, Army 2, Boise St. 2.
 

  • SPORTSSPORTSMore>>

  • Wisconsin Women's Soccer Upsets Minnesota in B1G Quarterfinals

    Wisconsin Women's Soccer Upsets Minnesota in B1G Quarterfinals

    The Wisconsin women’s soccer team marched into Minneapolis Sunday afternoon and left with a 2-0 upset victory against the Gophers. Freshman Maia Cella broke open the scoring for Wisconsin in the 32nd minute on a corner kick from freshman Sammy Kleedtke. Cella was able to get her head on the ball and knock it into the back of the net for her first career goal. The Badgers would maintain the 1-0 lead through the first half. Kleedtke’s assist marks the third-straight game w...More >>
    The Wisconsin women’s soccer team marched into Minneapolis Sunday afternoon and left with a 2-0 upset victory against the Gophers. Freshman Maia Cella broke open the scoring for Wisconsin in the 32nd minute on a corner kick from freshman Sammy Kleedtke. Cella was able to get her head on the ball and knock it into the back of the net for her first career goal. The Badgers would maintain the 1-0 lead through the first half. Kleedtke’s assist marks the third-straight game w...More >>

  • Badgers up to No. 4 in AP top 25 poll

    Badgers up to No. 4 in AP top 25 poll

    After a 24-10 win at Illinois on Saturday, the 8-0 Wisconsin football team is now No. 4 in the weekly Associated Press top 25 poll released on Sunday. The Badgers travel to Indiana on Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff on WKOW-TV.

    More >>

    After a 24-10 win at Illinois on Saturday, the 8-0 Wisconsin football team is now No. 4 in the weekly Associated Press top 25 poll released on Sunday. The Badgers travel to Indiana on Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff on WKOW-TV.

    More >>

  • No. 9 Wisconsin Volleyball Sweeps Northwestern

    No. 9 Wisconsin Volleyball Sweeps Northwestern

    A solid team effort propelled the ninth-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team to a sweep of Northwestern, 25-17, 25-9, 25-16, at the UW Field House Saturday night. Wisconsin (15-6 overall, 6-6 Big Ten) hit an impressive .357 (46 kills – 10 errors – 93 attempts) while holding Northwestern to .020 (24-22-100), the second lowest by a UW opponent this season.  Senior Lauryn Gillis and freshman Dana Rettke led the offensive charge, collecting 12 and 11 kills, respectively. Se...More >>
    A solid team effort propelled the ninth-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team to a sweep of Northwestern, 25-17, 25-9, 25-16, at the UW Field House Saturday night. Wisconsin (15-6 overall, 6-6 Big Ten) hit an impressive .357 (46 kills – 10 errors – 93 attempts) while holding Northwestern to .020 (24-22-100), the second lowest by a UW opponent this season.  Senior Lauryn Gillis and freshman Dana Rettke led the offensive charge, collecting 12 and 11 kills, respectively. Se...More >>
    •   

  • BadgersBadgersMore>>

  • Wisconsin Women's Soccer Upsets Minnesota in B1G Quarterfinals

    Wisconsin Women's Soccer Upsets Minnesota in B1G Quarterfinals

    The Wisconsin women’s soccer team marched into Minneapolis Sunday afternoon and left with a 2-0 upset victory against the Gophers. Freshman Maia Cella broke open the scoring for Wisconsin in the 32nd minute on a corner kick from freshman Sammy Kleedtke. Cella was able to get her head on the ball and knock it into the back of the net for her first career goal. The Badgers would maintain the 1-0 lead through the first half. Kleedtke’s assist marks the third-straight game w...More >>
    The Wisconsin women’s soccer team marched into Minneapolis Sunday afternoon and left with a 2-0 upset victory against the Gophers. Freshman Maia Cella broke open the scoring for Wisconsin in the 32nd minute on a corner kick from freshman Sammy Kleedtke. Cella was able to get her head on the ball and knock it into the back of the net for her first career goal. The Badgers would maintain the 1-0 lead through the first half. Kleedtke’s assist marks the third-straight game w...More >>

  • Badgers up to No. 4 in AP top 25 poll

    Badgers up to No. 4 in AP top 25 poll

    After a 24-10 win at Illinois on Saturday, the 8-0 Wisconsin football team is now No. 4 in the weekly Associated Press top 25 poll released on Sunday. The Badgers travel to Indiana on Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff on WKOW-TV.

    More >>

    After a 24-10 win at Illinois on Saturday, the 8-0 Wisconsin football team is now No. 4 in the weekly Associated Press top 25 poll released on Sunday. The Badgers travel to Indiana on Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff on WKOW-TV.

    More >>

  • No. 9 Wisconsin Volleyball Sweeps Northwestern

    No. 9 Wisconsin Volleyball Sweeps Northwestern

    A solid team effort propelled the ninth-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team to a sweep of Northwestern, 25-17, 25-9, 25-16, at the UW Field House Saturday night. Wisconsin (15-6 overall, 6-6 Big Ten) hit an impressive .357 (46 kills – 10 errors – 93 attempts) while holding Northwestern to .020 (24-22-100), the second lowest by a UW opponent this season.  Senior Lauryn Gillis and freshman Dana Rettke led the offensive charge, collecting 12 and 11 kills, respectively. Se...More >>
    A solid team effort propelled the ninth-ranked Wisconsin volleyball team to a sweep of Northwestern, 25-17, 25-9, 25-16, at the UW Field House Saturday night. Wisconsin (15-6 overall, 6-6 Big Ten) hit an impressive .357 (46 kills – 10 errors – 93 attempts) while holding Northwestern to .020 (24-22-100), the second lowest by a UW opponent this season.  Senior Lauryn Gillis and freshman Dana Rettke led the offensive charge, collecting 12 and 11 kills, respectively. Se...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WKOW 27
5727 Tokay Blvd., Madison, WI 53719
News Tips: 608-273-2727 or news@wkow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WKOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.