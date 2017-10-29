Badgers up to No. 4 in AP top 25 poll

After a 24-10 win at Illinois on Saturday, the 8-0 Wisconsin football team is now No. 4 in the weekly Associated Press top 25 poll released on Sunday. The Badgers travel to Indiana on Saturday for an 11 a.m. kickoff on WKOW-TV.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Oct. 28, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

Record Pts Pv

1. Alabama (59) 8-0 1523 1

2. Georgia (2) 8-0 1465 3

3. Ohio St. 7-1 1332 6

4. Wisconsin 8-0 1256 5

5. Notre Dame 7-1 1254 9

6. Clemson 7-1 1196 7

7. Penn St. 7-1 1189 2

8. Oklahoma 7-1 1147 10

9. Miami 7-0 1075 8

10. TCU 7-1 942 4

11. Oklahoma St. 7-1 936 11

12. Washington 7-1 874 12

13. Virginia Tech 7-1 837 13

14. Iowa St. 6-2 670 25

15. UCF 7-0 654 18

16. Auburn 6-2 576 19

17. Southern Cal 7-2 562 21

18. Stanford 6-2 434 20

19. LSU 6-2 338 23

20. NC State 6-2 333 14

21. Mississippi St. 6-2 279 NR

22. Memphis 7-1 270 24

23. Arizona 6-2 204 NR

24. Michigan St. 6-2 136 16

25. Washington St. 7-2 122 15

Others receiving votes: South Florida 98, Michigan 73, Toledo 19, West Virginia 13, South Carolina 11, San Diego St. 3, Army 2, Boise St. 2.

